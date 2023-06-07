Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $18.73

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.73 and traded as low as $16.52. Oconee Federal Financial shares last traded at $16.52, with a volume of 510 shares traded.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Oconee Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.
The company has a market cap of $92.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.67.
Oconee Federal Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm also provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses located in Oconee and Pickens counties in South Carolina, and Stephens and Rabun counties in Georgia.
