JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $120.04

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (LON:JLEN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 120.04 ($1.49) and traded as low as GBX 115.60 ($1.44). JLEN Environmental Assets Group shares last traded at GBX 117.40 ($1.46), with a volume of 510,531 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 126 ($1.57) price objective on shares of JLEN Environmental Assets Group in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 120.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 120.34. The firm has a market cap of £777.96 million, a PE ratio of 326.11 and a beta of 0.20.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a GBX 1.79 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from JLEN Environmental Assets Group’s previous dividend of $1.78. JLEN Environmental Assets Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,944.44%.

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited is a fund of John Laing Capital Management Limited.

