Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.37

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.37 and traded as low as $0.33. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 222,451 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZYNE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZYNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,178,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 232,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,110,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 373,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 23.82% of the company’s stock.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on the research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers the Zygel product, which is formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

