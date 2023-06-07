Hysan Development (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.72

Shares of Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.72 and traded as low as $5.10. Hysan Development shares last traded at $5.18, with a volume of 5,598 shares traded.
Hysan Development Trading Up 0.8 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.07.
Hysan Development Company Profile
Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.
