Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.63

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.63 and traded as low as C$3.20. Foran Mining shares last traded at C$3.30, with a volume of 144,175 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
FOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pi Financial increased their price objective on Foran Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Foran Mining from C$3.75 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Cormark cut their price target on Foran Mining from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Eight Capital increased their price target on Foran Mining from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Foran Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.
Foran Mining Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$846.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.38.
Foran Mining Company Profile
Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.
Featured Articles
