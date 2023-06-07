First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.18

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.18 and traded as low as $11.11. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund shares last traded at $11.21, with a volume of 59,018 shares changing hands.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.40.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

Institutional Trading of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

About First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It engages in the business of investing, under normal market conditions, a majority of its assets in a diversified portfolio of the United States and foreign high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade at the time of purchase.

