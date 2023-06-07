First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.18

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.18 and traded as low as $11.11. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund shares last traded at $11.21, with a volume of 59,018 shares changing hands.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.40.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.
About First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It engages in the business of investing, under normal market conditions, a majority of its assets in a diversified portfolio of the United States and foreign high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade at the time of purchase.
