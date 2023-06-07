Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.76

Shares of Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.76 and traded as low as $6.54. Sino Land shares last traded at $6.54, with a volume of 592 shares changing hands.

Sino Land Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average is $6.54.

Get Sino Land alerts:

Sino Land Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.0841 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th.

About Sino Land

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sino Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.