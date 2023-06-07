CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.47

CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.47 and traded as low as C$1.32. CGX Energy shares last traded at C$1.40, with a volume of 86,551 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of C$473.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.41.

About CGX Energy

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in three petroleum prospecting licenses and related petroleum agreements, including Corentyne, Berbice, and Demerara blocks that cover an area of approximately 11,005.2 square kilometers located in offshore and onshore Guyana.

