Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 5,835 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,544 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,835 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 237.6% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 21,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth $949,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Boise Cascade Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $77.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.04. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $55.14 and a 52-week high of $85.17. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.66%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCC. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Boise Cascade from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th.
About Boise Cascade
Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.
