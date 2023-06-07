Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LAD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LAD. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lithia Motors Trading Up 2.6 %

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,251 shares in the company, valued at $505,912.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total transaction of $327,129.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,142 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,251 shares in the company, valued at $505,912.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,890 shares of company stock worth $421,726 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $249.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.38. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $314.83.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $8.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.79 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.16 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.90%.

About Lithia Motors

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.