Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,748 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,521 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $1,088,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter worth about $316,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Owens Corning by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in Owens Corning by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 215,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,410,000 after buying an additional 14,887 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $389,423.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,967,115.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $389,423.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,967,115.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,670 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,424 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on OC. Barclays upgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.92.

OC opened at $115.94 on Wednesday. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $72.97 and a 12-month high of $116.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.73.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

About Owens Corning

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.