Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,101 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 120.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,310 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 295.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 989,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,442,000 after acquiring an additional 739,255 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.9% during the third quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 5,318,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,921,000 after acquiring an additional 387,980 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter worth $12,663,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 93.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 665,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,786,000 after acquiring an additional 321,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $46.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.09 and its 200-day moving average is $43.99. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $51.81.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.23. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $934.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HGV shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

