Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 1,702 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,774 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 624,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,850,000 after buying an additional 69,466 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,838,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,627,000 after buying an additional 8,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total transaction of $752,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,616,342.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $290.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.15 and a 1-year high of $375.90.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $943.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.37 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.49%. On average, analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SEDG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $418.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $351.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $370.00 price target (down previously from $374.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.26.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

