Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,588 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Etsy were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 888.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $90.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.35. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $149.91.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.92 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 118.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.77.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,218,023.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,415,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $102,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,684.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,218,023.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,415,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,971 shares of company stock valued at $10,049,602 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

