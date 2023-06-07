Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,736 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Calix were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CALX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,446,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $319,511,000 after buying an additional 2,340,968 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Calix by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,586,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $239,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,368 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Calix by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,732,618 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,347,000 after purchasing an additional 639,780 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,276,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,796,000 after purchasing an additional 561,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CALX. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Calix from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Calix in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Calix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Calix from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

In other Calix news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $220,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CALX opened at $50.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.53. Calix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.59 and a 12 month high of $77.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.16 and a beta of 1.55.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

