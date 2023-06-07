Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.61 Million Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,833 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Perrigo by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,881,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,232,000 after purchasing an additional 737,290 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Perrigo by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Perrigo by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 103,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its position in Perrigo by 190.8% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 29,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 19,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth $715,000. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRGO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Perrigo Stock Up 1.6 %

In other news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 3,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $132,427.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,414.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 3,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $132,427.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,823 shares in the company, valued at $100,414.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP James E. Dillard III sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $321,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,141. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 210,369 shares of company stock worth $7,519,572 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $33.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.13 and its 200-day moving average is $34.99. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $43.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -113.54%.

Perrigo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.