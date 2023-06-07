Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.69 Million Position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,675 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Scholastic were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHL. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Scholastic during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Scholastic by 69.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Scholastic by 17.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in Scholastic by 4,693.9% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Scholastic by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCHL. StockNews.com began coverage on Scholastic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Scholastic Price Performance

SCHL stock opened at $42.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.53. Scholastic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. Scholastic had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $324.90 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Scholastic Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scholastic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Scholastic’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

Featured Articles

