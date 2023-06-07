Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,243 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth $85,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

DT stock opened at $52.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.46. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $52.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $314.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.51 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 10.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 15,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $808,625.68. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 191,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,773,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on DT shares. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded Dynatrace from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.14.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the business of developing software intelligence platforms which are purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm also focuses on cloud ecosystem integration; incident and alert management integration; DevOps CI/CD integration; and user experience and business intelligence insights.

