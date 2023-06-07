Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,243 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth $85,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.
Dynatrace Stock Down 0.3 %
DT stock opened at $52.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.46. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $52.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.30 and a beta of 1.10.
Insider Activity at Dynatrace
In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 15,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $808,625.68. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 191,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,773,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently commented on DT shares. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded Dynatrace from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.14.
Dynatrace Company Profile
Dynatrace, Inc engages in the business of developing software intelligence platforms which are purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm also focuses on cloud ecosystem integration; incident and alert management integration; DevOps CI/CD integration; and user experience and business intelligence insights.
