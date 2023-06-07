Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,299 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 57.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.86.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $220,263.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $220,263.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 11,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $752,768.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 96,893 shares of company stock valued at $6,503,337 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $69.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 160.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of -0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.09. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.45 and a 1 year high of $124.05.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

