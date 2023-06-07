Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 521 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 15,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 17,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JEF shares. Morgan Stanley cut Jefferies Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of JEF opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.88 and a 52-week high of $40.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.