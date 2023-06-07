Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 61,793 Shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,793 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.08% of First Advantage worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Advantage by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,141,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,839,000 after acquiring an additional 719,491 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Advantage by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,851,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,948,000 after acquiring an additional 675,006 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in First Advantage by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,769,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,003,000 after buying an additional 565,996 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in First Advantage by 385.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 609,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after buying an additional 483,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in First Advantage by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,503,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,548,000 after buying an additional 360,748 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Advantage alerts:

First Advantage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FA opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. First Advantage Co. has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Advantage ( NYSE:FA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. First Advantage had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $175.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Advantage Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Advantage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of First Advantage from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

First Advantage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.