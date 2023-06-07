NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,878,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 579,906 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in NiSource were worth $51,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,673,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,843 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $769,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,696 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,051,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 357.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,289,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,530 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in NiSource during the third quarter worth $35,140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NI. StockNews.com began coverage on NiSource in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

In other NiSource news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $318,420.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at $580,189.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NiSource stock opened at $26.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.58. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $31.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 11.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.03%.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

