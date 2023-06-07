Bank of America Corp DE Has $51.11 Million Stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 468,790 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Westlake were worth $51,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake during the first quarter worth about $28,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Westlake by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Westlake by 12,680.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Stock Performance

NYSE WLK opened at $112.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.97. Westlake Co. has a 12-month low of $81.29 and a 12-month high of $134.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.24.

Westlake Announces Dividend

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.357 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is 9.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Westlake from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westlake in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

Westlake Profile

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

