Bank of America Corp DE Has $52.91 Million Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 472,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,408 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $52,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 3,564.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total transaction of $588,937.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,234,269.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPT stock opened at $109.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.77. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $97.74 and a fifty-two week high of $147.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Camden Property Trust from $145.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $132.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.29.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

