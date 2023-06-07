Bank of America Corp DE Buys 8,417 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,214 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,417 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.57% of Watsco worth $54,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,330,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Watsco by 193.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 287,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,028,000 after acquiring an additional 189,668 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Watsco by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 699,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $179,998,000 after acquiring an additional 115,614 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Watsco by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 440,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,831,000 after acquiring an additional 107,708 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in Watsco by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 270,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,012,000 after acquiring an additional 74,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

WSO stock opened at $345.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $328.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.91. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.68 and a 1-year high of $356.60.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $331.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $280.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $354.14.

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

