Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,199,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318,709 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.45% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $51,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HST. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,635,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,928,000 after buying an additional 2,982,363 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,613,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,101,000 after buying an additional 1,255,675 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,516,000 after buying an additional 3,240,590 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,350,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,409,000 after buying an additional 337,143 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,933,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,419,000 after purchasing an additional 54,456 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $64,429.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,021.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

HST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.86.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 5.44. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $21.21.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

