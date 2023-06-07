Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Stock Position Boosted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,485,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 268,529 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.40% of Kimco Realty worth $52,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Kimco Realty by 212.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

KIM stock opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.25. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $23.89.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 383.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KIM shares. Argus cut their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

