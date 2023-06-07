Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 155,176 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,844,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,176 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $55,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFFD. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,760,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,949,000 after buying an additional 761,812 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at $9,346,000. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 552,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,702,000 after buying an additional 266,708 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,627,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,346,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,654,000 after acquiring an additional 218,941 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF stock opened at $19.59 on Wednesday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $22.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.76.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

