Bank of America Corp DE Has $53.85 Million Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 430,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104,897 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Assurant were worth $53,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at $350,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Assurant by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 133,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,786 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its stake in Assurant by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 8,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Assurant by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Assurant by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIZ opened at $124.97 on Wednesday. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $104.49 and a one year high of $185.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.11 and its 200-day moving average is $124.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $1.17. Assurant had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Assurant from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet upgraded Assurant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $99,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,984. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through the following segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Corporate and Other. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

