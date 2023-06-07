Bank of America Corp DE Grows Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,172,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,138,534 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.88% of Elanco Animal Health worth $50,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 257.2% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 97.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 381.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $432,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELAN opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -229.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.02. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $24.83.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.16. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on ELAN shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.