Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 31,889 Shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,413,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,889 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $55,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $272,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $680,000.

FLQL stock opened at $42.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.65 and a 200 day moving average of $40.78. The firm has a market cap of $910.54 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.92. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a twelve month low of $25.40 and a twelve month high of $30.32.

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

