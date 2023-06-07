Bank of America Corp DE Has $54.14 Million Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 769,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,652 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.18% of Black Hills worth $54,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 594.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard Kinzley sold 10,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $657,061.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Black Hills Stock Up 1.3 %

BKH opened at $62.86 on Wednesday. Black Hills Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.00 and a 200-day moving average of $66.24.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.06. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $921.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Black Hills’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Black Hills from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Scotiabank downgraded Black Hills from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Black Hills from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $81.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.29.

About Black Hills

(Get Rating)

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming. The Gas Utilities segment provides natural gas in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.