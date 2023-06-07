Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stake Decreased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,162 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.55% of Five Below worth $53,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 618,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Finally, Teca Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,575,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on FIVE. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $238.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $219.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.22.

Five Below stock opened at $192.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.39. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $220.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.17.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Five Below had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $726.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Five Below’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $41,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $41,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.04, for a total transaction of $491,244.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,023.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,538 shares of company stock worth $6,879,774. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

