Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,711 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $54,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total value of $2,039,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,735.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.67.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $131.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 67.87 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.91.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

