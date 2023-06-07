Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,476 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,943,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,014,347,000 after acquiring an additional 902,141 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,299,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,245,000 after purchasing an additional 304,725 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,719,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,010,000 after buying an additional 656,756 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,413,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,450,000 after buying an additional 162,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,041,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,375,000 after acquiring an additional 101,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZION shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

In other news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.38 per share, with a total value of $203,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,136.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.38 per share, with a total value of $203,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,136.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Scott J. Mclean bought 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 104,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,577.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 105,000 shares of company stock worth $2,611,040 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $30.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $59.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.50.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.33 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 24.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 27.99%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Articles

