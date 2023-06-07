Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) EVP Lee Klarich Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.30, for a total transaction of $10,228,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,212 shares in the company, valued at $137,564,687.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Lee Klarich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 5th, Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $8,240,400.00.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.99, for a total transaction of $8,729,550.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $8,361,900.00.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW opened at $224.72 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $230.18. The stock has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a PE ratio of 356.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

