Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) CEO Raju Mohan Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) CEO Raju Mohan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total value of $1,030,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,513,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,991,009.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Raju Mohan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 5th, Raju Mohan sold 30,000 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total transaction of $1,178,400.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Raju Mohan sold 9,255 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $268,487.55.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Raju Mohan sold 13,230 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $394,386.30.

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock opened at $34.80 on Wednesday. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.07 and a 1 year high of $47.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.54.

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.03). Equities analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. 500.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 27.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

