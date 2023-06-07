Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Director Timothy S. Cabral Sells 12,036 Shares

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,219,153.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Veeva Systems stock opened at $195.93 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $232.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 964.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.
Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.
