Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) CEO Revathi Advaithi Sells 47,893 Shares

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 47,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $1,248,570.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,424,759 shares in the company, valued at $37,143,467.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Revathi Advaithi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 6th, Revathi Advaithi sold 56,501 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $1,474,676.10.

Flex Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $26.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $26.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Flex by 1.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 434,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter valued at about $483,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Flex during the third quarter worth approximately $1,888,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Flex by 10.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 93,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Flex by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 36,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About Flex

(Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Recommended Stories

