Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) COO Adam Blitzer Sells 8,428 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $845,581.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,074,205.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Datadog Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $101.85 on Wednesday. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $120.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.48. The stock has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -377.21 and a beta of 0.95.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $481.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.29 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. Analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Datadog by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,146,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,756,000 after buying an additional 654,436 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,985,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,957,000 after acquiring an additional 929,566 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,253,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,614,000 after purchasing an additional 945,516 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,094,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,848,000 after purchasing an additional 324,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 218.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,775,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960,748 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Datadog from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson began coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Datadog from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

