Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) COO Thomas Carter Sells 10,000 Shares

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) COO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total transaction of $1,578,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,401,958.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 21st, Thomas Carter sold 3,125 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $506,000.00.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

NXST opened at $161.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.48. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.00 and a 1-year high of $217.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.84. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 33.29% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NXST. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 880.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,158,000 after acquiring an additional 849,384 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,832,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,391,000 after purchasing an additional 398,397 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,347,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at $6,909,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4,550.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 256,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,212,000 after purchasing an additional 250,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

