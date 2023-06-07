Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CRO Sean Michael Walters Sells 6,502 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $652,345.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 193,764 shares in the company, valued at $19,440,342.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sean Michael Walters also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Sean Michael Walters sold 1,111 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total transaction of $122,532.19.

Datadog Stock Up 1.5 %

DDOG stock opened at $101.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $120.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.48. The company has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.21 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $481.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.29 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 218.3% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,775,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960,748 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,877,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,902,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,508 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter worth approximately $95,013,000. Finally, Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in Datadog during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Datadog from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Datadog from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Further Reading

