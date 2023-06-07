IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) COO Keith Westby Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $757,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,621.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Keith Westby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 1st, Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $742,400.00.

On Friday, April 21st, Keith Westby sold 1,218 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $36,540.00.

On Monday, April 24th, Keith Westby sold 18,782 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $564,774.74.

On Monday, April 3rd, Keith Westby sold 40,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $1,068,000.00.

IVERIC bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $38.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.53, a quick ratio of 15.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.34 and its 200-day moving average is $25.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts have commented on ISEE shares. HC Wainwright lowered IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush cut shares of IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IVERIC bio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISEE. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the third quarter worth about $65,033,000. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,537,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,733,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,747 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 203.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,044,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,359,000 after buying an additional 2,713,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 389.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,967,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,539,000 after buying an additional 2,360,829 shares during the period.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

