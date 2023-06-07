FY2024 EPS Estimates for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Raised by Zacks Research

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for Cirrus Logic in a report released on Monday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst H. Sadavartia now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $3.64 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.63. The consensus estimate for Cirrus Logic’s current full-year earnings is $3.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Cirrus Logic Trading Up 0.8 %

Insider Activity at Cirrus Logic

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $77.30 on Wednesday. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $61.94 and a 52 week high of $111.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.41. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 10,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $1,125,118.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,253,746.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

(Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.