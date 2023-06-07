Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. to Post FY2027 Earnings of $2.01 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2027 earnings estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 6th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.99. The consensus estimate for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is ($8.35) per share.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.97) by ($0.36). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 149.75% and a negative net margin of 187.31%. The firm had revenue of $100.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

RARE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

RARE stock opened at $51.48 on Wednesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $68.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.24.

Insider Transactions at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 4,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $197,010.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,339,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 2,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,737,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 4,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $197,010.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 151.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of genetic diseases. Its products include Crysvita, Mepsevii, Dojolvi, and Evkeeza. The company was founded by Emil D. Kakkis in April 2010, and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.