Zacks Research Comments on The Boeing Company’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Boeing in a report issued on Monday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now expects that the aircraft producer will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.90. The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is ($0.73) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Boeing’s FY2025 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.75) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Boeing Stock Performance

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BA. StockNews.com downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $207.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.71. The stock has a market cap of $124.70 billion, a PE ratio of -29.95 and a beta of 1.42. Boeing has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $221.33.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,740,200,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

