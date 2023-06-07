Marathon Gold’s (MOZ) Buy Rating Reiterated at Desjardins

Desjardins reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.70 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Marathon Gold from C$1.35 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Marathon Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.35 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$1.74.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

Marathon Gold Price Performance

MOZ stock opened at C$0.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.94. The stock has a market cap of C$312.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 1.48. Marathon Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.83.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold ( TSE:MOZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Gold will post -0.0305085 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.