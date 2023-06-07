Mark Bodenrader Sells 1,895 Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Stock

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) insider Mark Bodenrader sold 1,895 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $62,440.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,949.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %

CERE stock opened at $33.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.42. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $41.46. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 13.35 and a quick ratio of 13.35.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.67). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cerevel Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter.

CERE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

Recommended Stories

