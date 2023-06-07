Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Downgraded to “Hold” at Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management lowered shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Laidlaw lowered Bellerophon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Bellerophon Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Bellerophon Therapeutics from $30.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLPH opened at $0.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.91. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bellerophon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Bellerophon Therapeutics news, VP Bobae Kim sold 9,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $94,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bellerophon Therapeutics news, VP Bobae Kim sold 9,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $94,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Life Science Opportu Puissance sold 560,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $5,297,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,211,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,458,538.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLPH. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,338,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 31,460 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of products that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline includes PH-ILD, PH-COPD, INOpulse and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

