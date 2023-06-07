Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Sells $99,779.76 in Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $99,779.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 11,447,360 shares in the company, valued at $572,825,894.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 14th, Jonathan Oringer sold 5,400 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $406,296.00.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Jonathan Oringer sold 6,500 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $488,605.00.

Shutterstock Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Shutterstock stock opened at $49.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $81.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.71.

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.79%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SSTK shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $47.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shutterstock

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 588.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Shutterstock in the first quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Shutterstock in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Shutterstock in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 214.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the provision of a global creative platform for transformative brands and media companies. Its content types include image, footage, music, and editorial. The company was founded by Jonathan Evan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

